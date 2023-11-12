Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Triandria Municipal Unit

Commercial real estate in Triandria Municipal Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale in a prominent location consisting of the following: Basement: 100…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€2,10M
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1600 sq.meters in Thessaloniki
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale. Shop premises in Thessaloniki. The shops are located in the exclusive and very gre…
€168,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale. A commercial area of ​​30 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The ground floor with an area of 3…
€81,900
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property in the centre of Thessaloniki, the facility is situated in a …
€480,000
