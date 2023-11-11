Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Spata, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 161 m²
Number of floors 1
The unit is located in Spata. On the plot of 4.750 sq.m. there is a unit of 1.748 sq.m. with…
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Spata, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Spata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
This 2-storied building about 850 sq.m. is for sale in the area of Peania of the western Att…
€367,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 010 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use and is located in …
€745,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Pikermi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 400 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a 3-story building in Pikermi area. The building consists of: Ground Floor…
€4,75M
