  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Saronida Municipal Unit

Commercial real estate in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

Saronis
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a commercial property, 4-storeid residential building. On the bas…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a four-storied commercial building of 850 square meters on a plot of 1300 …
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 580 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a commercial space of 239 sq.m located in Saronida district The pr…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 707 m²
Number of floors 1
An investment object is offered for sale in the Lagonisi area.The property consists of 3 cot…
€1,41M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 storey building of 230 sqm in total The property is located in…
€150,000
