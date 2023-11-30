Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Rethymni Municipality

Lands for sale in Rethymni Municipality, Greece

115 properties total found
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
This is a huge plot of land for sale in Skaleta Rethymnon. It has got a total surface of 82.…
€7,20M
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
This is a unique seafront plot of land for sale in Skaleta Rethymnon. It has got a total sur…
€900,000
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
FOR SALE exclusive buildable flat plot of land with a total surface of 4340 sq.m. with build…
€150,000
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
In the area of Sfakaki 9km from the town of Rethymnon and just 370m. from the sea, there is …
€120,000
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
For sale corner plot of 2670 sqm in Perama Rethymnon. The property has olive trees, beautifu…
€110,000
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
In the settlement of Violi Haraki, just a few minutes from the center of Rethymnon city, a p…
€292,000
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
FOR SALE exclusive buildable sloping plot of total surface of 1078 sq.m. with building coeff…
€72,000
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Plot of 4805 sq.m. near Gerani Rethymnon is available for sale. It has great building capabi…
€270,000
Plot of land in Episkopi, Greece
Plot of land
Episkopi, Greece
This land for sale in Rethymnon, is located in the popular and large village of Episkopi. It…
€135,000
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
This is a sloping plot of land for sale in Rethymnon Crete located 800 mtrs away from the vi…
€220,000
Plot of land in Gerani, Greece
Plot of land
Gerani, Greece
This plot for sale in Rethymno, Crete is located in the area of Gerani. The plot has a surfa…
€180,000
Plot of land in Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Area 500 m²
Property Code. 1298 - Plot Arkadi FOR SALE. Size: 500 sq.m, Price140.000 € Κωδ: 1298 - Αρκ…
€140,000
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3637 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 400 sq.me…
Price on request
Plot of land in Skaleta, Greece
Plot of land
Skaleta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 491 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 9491 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€900,000
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 078 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 6078 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€750,000
Plot of land in Roupes, Greece
Plot of land
Roupes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This is a building plot of7.250sq.min Rethymno, Crete. The plot is divided in two separate p…
€320,000
Plot of land in Chamalevri, Greece
Plot of land
Chamalevri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€120,000
Plot of land in Prinos, Greece
Plot of land
Prinos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€180,000
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€745,000
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,35M
Plot of land in Viranepiskopi, Greece
Plot of land
Viranepiskopi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 200 sq.me…
€225,000
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€145,000
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1580 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€195,000
Plot of land in Gallos, Greece
Plot of land
Gallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 220 sq.me…
€130,000
Plot of land in Sfakaki, Greece
Plot of land
Sfakaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4910 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, …
€1,30M
Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 220 sq.meters
€550,000
Plot of land in Xiro Chorio, Greece
Plot of land
Xiro Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€875,000
Plot of land in Violi Charaki, Greece
Plot of land
Violi Charaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4060 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€430,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€500,000
