Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

Athens
7
Municipality of Athens
7
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Manufacture in Polydendri, Greece
Manufacture
Polydendri, Greece
Area 1 225 m²
Property Code. 1556 - Agricaltural Afidnes FOR SALE. Size: 1225 sq.m, Price70.000 € ID: 15…
€70,000
Manufacture in Athens, Greece
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
Area 460 m²
Property Code. 1247 - Agricaltural Gerakas FOR SALE. Size: 460 m2, Price46.000 € Code: 124…
€46,000
Manufacture in Koropi, Greece
Manufacture
Koropi, Greece
Area 3 199 m²
Property Code. 1125 - Exclusivity Agricaltural Paiania FOR SALE. Size: 3199 sq.m, Price32.00…
€32,000
Manufacture in Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
Area 1 323 m²
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
€13,000
Manufacture in Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
Area 1 525 m²
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
€15,000
Manufacture in Thoriko, Greece
Manufacture
Thoriko, Greece
Area 15 000 m²
Ref: 168 - Thoriko - Lavrion Lavrion SALE Land with an area of 15000 square meters, The area…
€275,000
Manufacture in Athens, Greece
Manufacture
Athens, Greece
Area 6 000 m²
Ref: 153 - Kifissia Paliagianni Area - Karaiskaki SALE Land with 6000 sqm area (3.190 parcel…
€400,000

Property types in Regional Unit of Central Athens

сommercial property
hotels
offices
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir