Commercial real estate in Rafina, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
It is offered for sale store in the town of Rafina, very close to the port
€100,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
There is a first-floor office space for sale in the area of Rafina, very close to the port
€70,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Rafina, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 650 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€1,25M
