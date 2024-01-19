Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Pylaia Municipal Unit

Commercial real estate in Pylaia Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
The commercial space for sale in the one of the best region of the town. Can be rented easy.…
€105,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale, which is located in one of the most prestigious areas of the city…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 235 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir