Commercial real estate in Platanias Municipality, Greece

hotels
4
8 properties total found
Commercial real estate with swimming pool, with mountain view in Drapanias, Greece
Commercial real estate with swimming pool, with mountain view
Drapanias, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 942 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 942 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating and ai…
€3,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tavronitis, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
This apartment hotel for sale in Maleme, Platanias, Chania is an amazing opportunity for inv…
€1,49M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kamisiana, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kamisiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 957 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a residential complex of five villas with a swimming pool under construct…
€1,50M
Hotel with fridge in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel with fridge
Tavronitis, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated by the beach of Maleme. Maleme is a very pop…
€600,000
Hotel with rent in Tavronitis, Greece
Hotel with rent
Tavronitis, Greece
This small hotel for sale in Chania Crete is situated on the main road of Tavronitis village…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view in Spilia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with mountain view
Spilia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 623 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex of 6 villas at the final stage of construction. Villa 1: with an area …
€900,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Marathokefala, Greece
Hotel 12 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Marathokefala, Greece
Rooms 18
Bathrooms count 6
Area 455 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 455 sq.meters in Crete. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floor consists o…
€945,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Máleme, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale with a total area of ​​950 sq.m. (500 sq.m + 450 sq.m.) which includes 2 v…
€1,10M
