  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Plagiari

Commercial real estate in Plagiari, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 14 810 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 14810 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leav…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a building with a total area of 540 sq.min the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The buil…
€200,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
A 190 sq.m. store is for sale in the most central spot of Thessaloniki’s Plagiari. The store…
€360,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of 2 townhouses of 178sq.meters each in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Each townhouse has…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale building of 700 sq.m. in a plot of 780 sq.m. in a very good spot of the area It is …
€1,10M
