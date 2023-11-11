Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Peristasi, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the city, the mountain op…
€85,000
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Hotel 14 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 480 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels.The ground floo…
€1,59M
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial with mountain view, with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 310 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€1,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Corner premise for sale withan areaof 92 sq.m. in the heart of the Olympic Riviera,town Kate…
€95,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 900sq. m in the Olympic Riviera. The property is a four st…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€450,000
