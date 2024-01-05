Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Panorama Municipal Unit

Commercial real estate in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

6 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
A ready-made business for sale in the one the most exclusive areas of the city, located in a…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For saletwo commercial premises in the town of Thermi, of 175 m²areaeach and consists of thr…
€325,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 167 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city opens up …
€255,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 3 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 3100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 126 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is air conditioning. The owners wi…
€150,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Three detached houses, 270 sq.m. each, on a plot of 2.300 sq.m., located in Thessaloniki’s P…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir