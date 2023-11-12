Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture in Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
Area 1 323 m²
Ref: 1127 - For sale Paiania VRESTEZA Land total area 1323 sq.m. The land has a total of 18 …
€13,000
Manufacture in Paiania, Greece
Manufacture
Paiania, Greece
Area 1 525 m²
Ref: 1129 - VRANGOS TSALMEZA Paianias SALE Land total area 1525 sq.m. The land has 5 rows an…
€15,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 1
The proposedinvestment projectprovides an opportunityto earn incomein the amount of4,13%per …
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain, the fores…
€1,90M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 996 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 996 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city opens up from the windows. …
€2,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 050 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: Glyka Nera (Eastern Attica) The building consists of three levels, underground - 1…
€1,70M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale commercial space in the suburb of Glykia Nera, 350 sqm on the 1st floor. Ma…
€150,000
