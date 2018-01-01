Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece

We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies.
The residence with a garden and a parking.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens.
Metro station - 650 meters
Syntagma Square - 6 km
Restaurants - 210 meters
Public transport stops - 400 meters
International school - 1.5 km
Airport - 30 km
Hospital - 1.5 km
We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens.
Advantages
Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure.
Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters
Thera - 10 minutes
International airport - 5 minutes drive
Pyrgos - 10 minutes
We offer luminous minimalist apartments with parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Solar panels
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
Aluminium windows
Security door
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Modern kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a popular area near the centre of Thessaloniki.
Bank - 550 meters
Pharmacy - 210 meters
Supermarket - 500 meters
Primary schools - 350 meters
Kids' playground - 220 meters