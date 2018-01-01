  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece

Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luminous apartments with terraces and swimming pools.

Completion - spring of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Solar panels
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart home" system
  • Hidden lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area.

  • Metro station - 850 meters
  • Supermarket - 450 meters
  • Hospital - 600 meters
  • Bank - 950 meters
  • Pharmacy - 280 meters
  • School - 850 meters
New building location
Attica, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool and gardens near the beach, Chania, Greece
Chania Municipality, Greece
from
€405,000
Residential complex Two-bedroom apartments in a new residential complex, Egaleo, Attica, Greece
Thivon, Greece
from
€297,000
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€900,000
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income, central area of Athens — Kato Patisia, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€118,000
Residential complex New residence near the park and the center of Gerakas, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€283,000
You are viewing
Modern residence in a quiet area, near a metro station, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€1,06M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Residential complex New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and large balconies. The residence with a garden and a parking. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area of the central part of Athens. Metro station - 650 meters Syntagma Square - 6 km Restaurants - 210 meters Public transport stops - 400 meters International school - 1.5 km Airport - 30 km Hospital - 1.5 km
Residential complex Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece
Residential complex Beautiful residence at 200 meters from the beach, Santorini, Greece
Municipality of Thira, Greece
from
€428,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished villas and cottages in a residence with landscaped gardens. Advantages Guaranteed rental income of 3% per year for 3 years. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within walking distance of the beach and the marina, near all necessary infrastructure. Blue-Flag sandy beach - less than 200 meters Thera - 10 minutes International airport - 5 minutes drive Pyrgos - 10 minutes
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Residential complex Modern residence with a parking, Evosmos, Greece
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
from
€333,200
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous minimalist apartments with parking spaces. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pump Solar panels Solar water heaters LED lighting Aluminium windows Security door "Smart Home" system Alarm Modern kitchen Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area near the centre of Thessaloniki. Bank - 550 meters Pharmacy - 210 meters Supermarket - 500 meters Primary schools - 350 meters Kids' playground - 220 meters
Realting.com
Go