  2. Greece
  3. Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece

Complex of furnished villas with swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Akrotiri, Crete, Greece

Chania Municipality, Greece
€5,50M
About the complex

We offer high-quality and stylish villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, views of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a tennis court.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
  • Wooden interior doors
  • Marble floors
  • Fireplace
  • Air conditioning
  • Solar panels
  • Security system
  • High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 500 meters
  • Chania center - 9.6 km
  • Airport - 7.1 km
New building location
