Commercial real estate in Neoi Epivates, Greece

Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
€156,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
€159,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A view of the city, the m…
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The owners will be leavi…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 665 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment building 665 sq.m. in a plot of 428 sq.m. It consists of 2 identical mais…
€1,10M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 25
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a residential complex consisting of five townhouses, located near the city of T…
€750,000
Commercial 1 room in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor store of 114 sqm area with basement of 92 sqm.The store is located in …
Price on request
