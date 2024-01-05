Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Nea Moudania

Commercial real estate in Nea Moudania, Greece

13 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€540,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 356 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 820 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view in Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
€260,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with city view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 072 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1072 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
€420,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with sea view
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the windows…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€450,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 145 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will…
€870,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir