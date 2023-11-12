Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Nea Makri, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale four-storey residential building of 1204 sq.m. in Nea Makri area.The building consi…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 530 sq.meters in Attica. There is heating. The owners will be leaving t…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 500 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the mountain opens up from…
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€350,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 456 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with …
€620,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 533 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale an investment building of 1984 total area of ​​533 sq.m. in a plot o…
€800,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Makri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Oferred for a sale residential building in the Nea Makri settlement, with total surface area…
€310,000
