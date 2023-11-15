Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

Municipal Unit of Cholargos
5
5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 590 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning and awnings. The own…
€1,000,000
Office 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Office 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Property Code: 1392 - FOR SALE 2 Spaces, Side to side Office of total surface 70 sq.m, on …
€95,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a commercial space of 150 sq.m. This room is intended for commercial use, for ex…
€1,07M
Commercial with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 245 sq.meters in Athens. There are solar panels for water heating, air …
€580,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale,commercial space located in the district of Chalandri . This office is in t…
€190,000
