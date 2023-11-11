Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 11
Number of floors 1
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a restaurant of 350 sq.m. on a land plot of 600 sq.m. The premise is fully equipped…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 apartments of total 218 sq. meters with land plot 80 sq. meters, near in the city…
€141,000
Commercial 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a210sqm block of flats including also shops in the ground floor, in Crete. The grou…
€220,000
