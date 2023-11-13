Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal unot of Polichni

Commercial real estate in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece

6 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Offices are offered in the center of the city of Thessaloniki, of area 105 sq.m. Office is l…
€110,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
Office of area 100 sq.m is offered in the center of the city Thessaloniki, near the port of …
€165,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 36 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€235,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€85,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A view of the city opens up from the win…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property in the centre of Thessaloniki. The property at the moment fun…
€80,000
