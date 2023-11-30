Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial property for sale.Consists of 89 sq.m. (ground floor) there is also WC in the pro…
€127,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale ground floor commercial space of 100 sq.m. which includes equipment for butcher sho…
€120,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 108 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€85,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 8500 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€2,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 800 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 275 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Α 400 sqm building, located in the central part of Stavroupoli, very close to infrastructure…
€370,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 673 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a commercial building, due to its central location, real estate will alw…
€1,90M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale is a commercial building, due to its central location, real estate will alw…
€750,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
