  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Karlovasi

Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Karlovasi, Greece

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€200,000
per month
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Property Code: 1453 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, House of total surface 260 sq.m, 2 levels Karlo…
€700,000
per month
