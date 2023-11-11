Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal unit of Efkarpia

Commercial real estate in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

10 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
The shop premises with an area of 305 m for sale in the west part of Thessaloniki. The shop-…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There are awnings. The owners will be lea…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a business of area 52 sq.m. at the price of 130.000 euros. The sto…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€3,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property with an area of 580 square meters. meters in Thessaloniki. Th…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€73,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€320,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 24 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale two buildings in a land of 16693 sq.m. in suburbs of Thessaloniki. Specif…
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 14 965 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale building of 14 965 sq.m. on a plot of 3597 sq.m. in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The bu…
€3,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 770 m²
Number of floors 1
Three commercial premises for sale with a total area of 1770 sq.m with a plot of 7000 sq.m
€900,000
