Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€145,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a shop that is located in the Municipality of Glyfada. It consist…
€750,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 176 sq.m. that is located on the semi-base…
€100,000
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 1
Artworks Complex Artworks Music Studios and Residential Complex is an idea that covers all p…
€1,35M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€1,35M
