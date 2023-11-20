Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Ano Liosia

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Ano Liosia, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 298 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use and is located in …
€1,02M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 055 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 2055 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€800,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial spaceof 99 sq.m. is offered for salein the area of Ano Liosia. The space can be r…
€150,000
