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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Ano Liosia, Greece

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1 property total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Fyli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- West Attica: Ano Liosia 166 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bath…
$524,414
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