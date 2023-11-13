Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Agios Athanasios, Greece

Agios Athanasios
4
5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
Shop for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building consists of three floors and has …
€530,000
Hotel 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of ​​480 sq.m at the initial stage of construction on the outskirts of Thes…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business space in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The room consists of three levels an…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale space for offices and shops in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The premises are locate…
€120,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 452 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€580,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir