  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi

Commercial real estate in Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi, Greece

3 properties total found
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel in Agious Theodorous – Loutraki – Korinthos Agioi Theodoroi is located around 12km eas…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Offer for sale, building located in Agious Theodorous , close to Korynthos. Ground floor of …
€2,30M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agii Theodori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
The property is located at Agioi Theodoroi area. The building isconsists of : Ground Floor (…
€2,20M
