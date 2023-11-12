Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Markopoulo

Commercial real estate in Markopoulo, Greece

4 properties total found
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1581 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €420.000 . Thi…
€420,000
Shop 1 bedroom in Markopoulo, Greece
Shop 1 bedroom
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 160 m²
Property Code: 1583 - Shop FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €320.000 . Thi…
€320,000
Commercial in Markopoulo, Greece
Commercial
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Property Code: 1577 - Building FOR SALE in Attika - East Markopoulo Mesogaias for €2.050.000…
€2,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Markopoulo, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Markopoulo, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 930 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real in Markopoulo area in East Attica on c…
€980,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir