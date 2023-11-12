Hotels for sale in Malia, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a hotel located in 29 km east of Heraklion airport in Crete. The hotel is in the…
€1,40M
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with furnishings
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Old hotel of 750 sq.m. is offered for sale in the Hersonisos region, on of the most tourist …
€399,000
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 13 rooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex just 35 meters from the sea in a very privileged pos…
€999,000
Hotel 12 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel is suggested for sale in on a highly developed tourist area just 150 meters from a s…
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Malia, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Malia, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 320 square meters in Crete. The hotel is located in a touristic resort v…
€1,64M
Hotel 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Malia, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
All our apts are equipped with: Modern and big kitchen closets Refrigerator Electrical table…
€1,30M
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1300 sq.m in Stalida. The complex con…
€1,80M
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Stalida, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Stalida, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in Stalida just 100 meters from the sea.The hotel consists of 2 buildings. In…
€650,000
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Malia, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale which consist of 16 fully equipped roms. There is also a swimming pool with a…
€790,000
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Malia, Greece
Hotel 19 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in an exceptionally developed tourist area with a total area of ​​750 sq.m. o…
€1,20M
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Malia, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Malia, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
A hotel business is suggested for sale in the famous tourist destination of Malia, within Ch…
€550,000
