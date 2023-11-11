Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Liti, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Liti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 4500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is air conditionin…
€4,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Liti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 470 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Liti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial space(a former gas station) of 450 sq.m. It also includes and additional…
€600,000
