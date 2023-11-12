Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Limenas Markopoulou

Commercial real estate in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 7 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Property Code: 1242 - FOR SALE newly built 7 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surfa…
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a hotel business in the suburbs of Athens, Porto Rafti. The compl…
€5,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate of 370 sq.m. that is located Po…
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Saint Spyridon, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Saint Spyridon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 823 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale three-storey office building in Artemis, total area of ​​823 sq.m. on a plo…
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€1,000,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir