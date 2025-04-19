Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Krenides
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krenides, Greece

2 properties total found
2 room house in Krenides, Greece
2 room house
Krenides, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
Krya Nera, Philippi, Krinides: For sale in 750 sq.m. plot, airy Detached house. On the first…
$126,184
Leave a request
Villa 2 rooms in Krenides, Greece
Villa 2 rooms
Krenides, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Villa for sale in Krinides, Filippoi of Kavala Prefecture for 230.000€ (Listing No ΒΓ16). An…
$241,006
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes