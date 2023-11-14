Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Korydallos

Commercial real estate in Korydallos, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athens. There is air conditioning. There is an alarm s…
€580,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 045 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a building with the total floor area 1045 sq.m. in the district o…
€800,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Korydallos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Korydallos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 003 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located in the district of Perama, close to the centre of Piraeus. In 10' wa…
€1,65M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir