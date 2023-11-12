Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Milatos Community, Greece

4 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale a complex of 6 apartments in Milatos, Lassithi. The complex was built in …
€270,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
€2,14M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land 7934 sq.m. on the island of Crete. On the land is situated a building of 105 s…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business with 10 bedroom and restaurant in Crete! The front of the building consist…
€650,000
Mir