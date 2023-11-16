Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Bruh Community, Greece

Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an old hotel is offered in charming Plaka Village, Lassithi. It offers un…
€2,80M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
A ground floor commercial space is for sale in Elounda, in an excellent environment and with…
€73,000
