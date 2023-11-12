Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Brachasi Community

Commercial real estate in Brachasi Community, Greece

7 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Sisi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
The accommodation consists of 4 floors with a total constructed area of approximately 700 sq…
€2,67M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 511 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business complex that needs renovation in east Crete! The complex consists of 2 dif…
€540,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two commercial properteisin the coastal, resort village of the island of Crete. The…
€400,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€630,000
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Varvara, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
€425,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with Bedrooms in Sisi, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with Bedrooms
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a business property with two apartments in Sisi town, near to the beach! The pro…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commersial property with apartments in Crete. The building has a prevision for 8 ap…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir