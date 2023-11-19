Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Giannitsa, Greece

8 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Sfendami, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Sfendami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
€120,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Alonia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Alonia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Esovalta, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Esovalta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 4740 sq.meters in central Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnit…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Damiano, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Damiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building with an area of 950 sq. m. in northern Greece. The building consists of …
€480,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Nisi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nisi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 27 162 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale building - warehouse of 27.162 sq.m. and land of 40.014 sq.m. on total ar…
€2,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1650 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fur…
€850,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Palaichori, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Palaichori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€550,000
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Methone, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Methone, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 2 levels. A view of the …
€700,000
