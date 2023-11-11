Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Eleftherio - Kordelio Municipal Unit, Greece

7 properties total found
Warehouse 1 bedroom in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Warehouse 1 bedroom
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Property Code: 3-887 - Shop FOR SALE in Menemeni Center for €53.000. This 59 sq. m. Shop is…
€53,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
A ground floor commercial space of 100 sq.m., locatedat the heart of Menemeni district of Th…
€105,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale commercial premises of 3,000 m² area, near the industrial area of Kalochori, in the…
€2,70M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 368 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€270,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3-level store with a semi-basement, ground floor and 1st floor. The semi-basement…
€280,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business space on a main street of the city total area of 330 sq.m. It consists of …
€330,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€260,000
