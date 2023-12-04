Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Lagada

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Lagada, Greece

houses
3
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€105,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room apartment in Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Lagada, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Lagada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€150,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Lagada, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Lagada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€300,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Lagada, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Lagada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€170,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Lagada, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir