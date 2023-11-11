Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Chalcedon, Greece

7 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 3
Shop for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building consists of three floors and has …
€530,000
Hotel 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Hotel 7 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of ​​480 sq.m at the initial stage of construction on the outskirts of Thes…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 513 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale business space in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The room consists of three levels an…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale space for offices and shops in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The premises are locate…
€120,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 452 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 452 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€580,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Bridge, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Bridge, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
Α gas station is for sale in the provincial road of Giannitsa-Thessaloniki. The station incl…
€330,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Chalcedon, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Chalcedon, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 800 m²
Number of floors 1
Α professional property, located in Thessaloniki’s Diavata region is for sale. The whole plo…
€1,65M
