Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Asvestochori
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Asvestochori, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Asvestochori, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Asvestochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€270,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir