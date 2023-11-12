Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Vathia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 946 m²
Number of floors 1
This hotel is located inAmarynthos,coastal village of the island of Euboea. Located 30 km aw…
€1,28M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Amarynthos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Amarynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a complex of 8 apartments in the town of Amarynthos. The apartment…
€360,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Amarynthos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Amarynthos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 2 storey hotel of 5 suite apartments in total size 307 sqmThe pr…
€690,000
