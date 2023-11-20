Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Alas

Commercial real estate in Alas, Greece

Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 28 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€70,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate (offices) that is located in the Municipal…
€1,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
There is a piece of real estate with floor area 270 sq.m. that is located on the first floor…
€800,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate 130 sq.m. that is located on the semi-base…
€135,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 500 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of commercial real estate if 4.500 sq.m. that is located …
€15,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 750 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the sea, the m…
€7,50M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture with…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
The commercial space is located in Alimos area Curretly the property is rented as a dry-clea…
€130,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Ground floor store of 155 sq.m. in the area of Alimos, excellent location on the most centra…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a 3 level commercial building in the area of Glifada The building …
€2,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
A building of 200 sq.m in the area of Iliupoli is offered for sale. The building consists of…
€370,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 983 m²
Number of floors 1
Offeref for a sale a commercial space with the total surface area 983 sq.m. in the area of P…
€1,72M
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Alas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Alas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 956 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a commercial building of total area 1.956 sq.m in the area of Ilio…
€2,50M
