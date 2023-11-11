UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Land
Agios Vasileios Municipality
Lands for sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece
Clear all
29 properties total found
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
3
1
🏝️ Seaside Paradise in Agios Pavlos, Crete - Magnificent Front Sea Plot for Sale! 🌊Introduci…
€380,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Kerames, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€95,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€320,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1
1 700 m²
1
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€405,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1
1 901 m²
1
For sale fenced land of 1901 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,10M
Recommend
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1
359 m²
1
For sale fenced land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€125,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1
294 m²
1
For sale fenced land of 294 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€145,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1
1 965 m²
1
For sale fenced land of 1965 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€440,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€550,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lefkogia, Greece
1
32 000 m²
1
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€850,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
1
8 400 m²
1
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€420,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Melambes, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
€165,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4730 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€295,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 41183 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,20M
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€220,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4168 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4723 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€90,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8891 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 43000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
€800,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 399 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€75,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4137 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Ano Rodakino, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4706 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 214 sq.me…
€110,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 14500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€650,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Lefkogia, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1076 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Recommend
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies…
€95,000
Recommend
