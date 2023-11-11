Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

29 properties total found
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
🏝️ Seaside Paradise in Agios Pavlos, Crete - Magnificent Front Sea Plot for Sale! 🌊Introduci…
€380,000
Plot of land in Kerames, Greece
Plot of land
Kerames, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€95,000
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€320,000
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1700 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€405,000
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 901 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1901 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€1,10M
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 359 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€125,000
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 294 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
€145,000
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 965 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1965 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€440,000
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€550,000
Plot of land in Lefkogia, Greece
Plot of land
Lefkogia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 32 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 32000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€850,000
Plot of land in Mariou, Greece
Plot of land
Mariou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€420,000
Plot of land in Melambes, Greece
Plot of land
Melambes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 60000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€350,000
Plot of land in Plakias, Greece
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 850 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, e…
€165,000
Plot of land in Plakias, Greece
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4730 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€295,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 41183 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€1,20M
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€220,000
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€220,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4168 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€80,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4723 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€90,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8891 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 43000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has well, water supply, electricity…
€800,000
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4040 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Plot of land in Plakias, Greece
Plot of land
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 399 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€75,000
Plot of land in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Plot of land
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4137 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€180,000
Plot of land in Ano Rodakino, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Rodakino, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4706 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 214 sq.me…
€110,000
Plot of land in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
€650,000
Plot of land in Lefkogia, Greece
Plot of land
Lefkogia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€270,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1076 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€150,000
Plot of land in Agia Galini, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Galini, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, the plot qualifies…
€95,000
