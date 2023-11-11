Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agios Vasileios Municipality, Greece

houses
5
5 properties total found
3 room house in Plakias, Greece
3 room house
Plakias, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 5 508 m²
The geographical location of Rethymno, between the cities of Heraklion and Chania, as well a…
€240,000
Villa 5 room villa in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
An urban oasis on the north coast of Crete, just minutes from the bustling historic city of …
€4,50M
Villa 6 room villa in Pano Saktouria, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Pano Saktouria, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
A stylish home that offers enviable views of the sapphire blue sea during the day and the tw…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Galini, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Galini, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
The residence offers 305 square meters of living space in a secluded and quiet area with stu…
€1,75M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Melambes, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Melambes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€400,000

