Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Agios Ioannis Renti

Commercial real estate in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece

5 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 500 m²
Number of floors 1
This building is located in Pireus. In 800 m there is a main port of Greece - Pireus port. T…
€5,00M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 1
This three-storeyed building is located on the Piraeus, AtticaA first floor has four rooms, …
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This real estate item, intended for commercial use, is located on the coastal street of Pira…
€2,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 400 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a property that is intended for commercial use and is located inP…
€5,78M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Agios Ioannis Renti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale a mix use building in the area of Agios Ioannis Rentis ,which is v…
€750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir