  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Agia Marina

Commercial real estate in Agia Marina, Greece

9 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Alinda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Alinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
402 sq.m. apartment complex for sale on a plot of 4,000 sq.m in Leros! The complex is luxury…
€1,79M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Alinda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Alinda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 1
Unfinished apartment complex of 402 sq.m. for sale. on a plot of 4,000 sq.m in Leros! The co…
€1,23M
Hotel with Bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Hotel with Bedrooms in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
€950,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Agia Marina, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 770 m²
Property Code: 1575 - Building FOR SALE in Attika - South Vari for €900.000 . This 770 sq. m…
€900,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a piece of real estate in the district of Vari, on north of Athen…
€460,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 880 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a 4-storey building with the floor area 880 sq.m. for the carexhi…
€2,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Kitsi, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kitsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 300 m²
Number of floors 1
The six-storey building is located in the district of Voula, one of the most comfortable, be…
€8,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Vromolithos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Vromolithos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a wonderful boutique-hotel which is located in Plato, Leros. It is housed …
€1,55M
