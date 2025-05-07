Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tema West Municipal District, Ghana

Sakumono
7
12 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP046This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached house located in East Airport o…
$250,000
2 bedroom house in Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: EL270This is a collection of 3 and 4 bedroom semi-detached and detached houses …
$95,000
3 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM063 This property is a mixed density development comprising 23 units of 3 bed…
$220,000
4 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM076This house is a 4 bedroom stand-alone house on a private compound located …
$160,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP165This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boysquater…
$250,000
2 bedroom apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Id: TM046Location: Tema Community 19This developer has acquired about 85 acres of l…
$185,000
3 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: TM003This property is a 3 bedroom double storey detached house with 1 bedroom b…
$3,000
House in Sakumono, Ghana
House
Sakumono, Ghana
Bathrooms count 3
Property ID:   SP166This property is a newly built 3 bedroom house selling in Spintex. The h…
$120,000
3 bedroom house in Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: SP078This is a 3 bedroom self-compound house in a gated community in the reside…
$100,000
4 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM052This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boys quart…
$260,000
4 bedroom house in Sakumono, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP063This property is a newly built 4 bedroom townhouse located off the Spintex…
$350,000
3 bedroom apartment in Sakumono, Ghana
3 bedroom apartment
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM004DELUXE APARTMENT 3 BedroomsPrice: $ 165,000.00Location: Sakumono, Tema, Gh…
$165,000
