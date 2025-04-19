Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District, Ghana

Oyarifa
4
7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK061 This property is a 4-Bedroom single storey house selling at Oyarifa. The…
$220,000
2 bedroom apartment in La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
$400
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
$55,000
2 bedroom apartment in La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District, Ghana
2 bedroom apartment
La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: NL014This development is a collection of townhouses and apartments in a residen…
$1,200
2 bedroom house in Abokobi, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Abokobi, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
PROPERTY ID: OSK074The development will have a mix of 2 and 3 bedroom homes, both detached a…
$65,000
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: OSK0192 bedroom semi-detached – GHS240,000 – 40 X 70 FT 3 bedroom detached stan…
$98,000
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK097This property is a 2 and 3 bedroom detached house selling in Oyarifa in a…
$95,000
